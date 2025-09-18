Jalan Gasing – Jalan Templer – NPE contraflow closed till Sep 19 for school holidays, resumes next Monday

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 18 2025 11:14 am

PJ folks, take note. MBPJ has announced that the contraflow at Jalan Gasing – Jalan Templer – New Pantai Expressway (NPE) is temporarily closed till September 19 as it’s the school holidays.

The regular weekday contraflow in the area, which allows for legal use of the opposite lane, will resume on September 22, which is next Monday. If saving a few minutes with this contraflow during work days is part of your routine, keep this in mind.

Be alert on the road and drive safe.

