Jalan Gasing – Jalan Templer – NPE contraflow closed till Sep 19 for school holidays, resumes next Monday

In Local News / by /

Jalan Gasing – Jalan Templer – NPE contraflow closed till Sep 19 for school holidays, resumes next Monday

PJ folks, take note. MBPJ has announced that the contraflow at Jalan Gasing – Jalan Templer – New Pantai Expressway (NPE) is temporarily closed till September 19 as it’s the school holidays.

The regular weekday contraflow in the area, which allows for legal use of the opposite lane, will resume on September 22, which is next Monday. If saving a few minutes with this contraflow during work days is part of your routine, keep this in mind.

Be alert on the road and drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 