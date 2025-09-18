Proton eMas 7 – 5,811 units delivered in first 8 months of 2025, including 356 units to four export markets

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / September 18 2025 12:26 pm

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net), a subsidiary of Proton, has announced that the Proton eMas 7 is Malaysia’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in August 2025. Citing vehicle registration data from the road transport department (JPJ), the company said a total of 5,455 units of the electric SUV have been sold locally in the first eight months of the year.

The eMas 7 has been leading the monthly EV sales charts for eight straight months since the start of 2025, with Pro-Net stating that with a market share of 24%, nearly one in every four EVs sold is an eMas 7. Meanwhile, exports of the eMas 7 reached 356 units so far this year, with the electric SUV currently being sent to four international markets.

“We are sincerely grateful to all Proton eMas 7 owners for their trust and support. The Proton eMas 7 was built as a car for Malaysians, and we are always listening to customer feedback to make it better. This was reflected in the recent launch of new Proton eMas 7 variants in early July, which introduced over-the-air updates along with new exterior colours and interior choices,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of Pro-Net.

Next up for the eMas 7 is delivery of locally-assembled (CKD) units following the launch of Proton’s new EV facility located in Tanjong Malim. The model was initially introduced as a fully-imported (CBU) EV from China to meet early demand.

Proton’s EV plant is situated within the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV) and has an initial annual capacity of 20,000 vehicles, with the ability to scale up to 45,000 units as demand grows. The eMas 7 is the first EV to be assembled there, with the upcoming eMas 5 set to be added later.

