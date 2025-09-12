Top 20 EV models in August 2025 – Proton eMas 7 still on top, BYD Atto 2 and Tesla Model Y in top three

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 12 2025 2:54 pm

As it was last month, the Proton eMas 7 continues to be the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia, with the model heading the August 2025 chart for the category. According to the latest data from the road transport department (JPJ), 766 units of the eMas 7 were registered last month, an improvement over the 686 units sold in July. This brings its year-to-date (YTD) total to 5,455 units.

In second spot was the BYD Atto 2, with its 355 units (466 units YTD) sold in August moving it eight places up the rankings from the previous month, while the Tesla Model Y moved up one slot into third, with 323 units registered (2.045 units YTD).

In fourth place is the BYD Atto 3, with 307 units sold (2,363 units YTD), with the BYD Sealion 7 slipping from third to fifth spot in August, with 234 units sold (2,472 units YTD). Sixth spot was secured by the Mercedes-Benz EQE, with the 201 units registered in August (312 units YTD) making for its best-performing month in 2025 and pushing it into the Top 20 chart.

Sitting in seventh is the Tesla Model 3, its 186 units (1,116 units YTD) an increase from the 105 units managed in the previous month. Eighth place is taken by the BYD Seal, with 92 registrations (825 units YTD), and in ninth was another BYD model, the M6, with 82 units (1,176 units YTD) recorded last month.

More gains for the Leapmotor C10 following its update and price reduction made in June, with a total of 72 units (225 units YTD) of the SUV being sold in August giving it 10th spot and bringing it into the top 20 YTD list.for the first time this year.

Sharing 11th place is the Zeekr 009 MPV, with 69 units (567 units YTD) and the Denza D9, also with 69 units (787 units YTD), while 13th spot was taken by the Xpeng X9, with 64 units (378 units YTD).

From that point on, it’s the Chery Omoda E5 (41 units; 494 units YTD) in 14th, the Porsche Taycan (39 units; 275 units YTD) in 15th and the Mercedes-Benz EQS, with the 35 units sold last month giving it 16th spot in the monthly chart. Despite this, it’s still not in the overall top 20 rankings. In 17th is the Xpeng G6 (32 units; 464 units YTD).

Rounding off the top 20 monthly list is the Honda e:N1 in 18th, with a total of 31 units sold last month. The increase from the nine units sold in July means that 40 units of the electric HR-V have now been sold so far. In 19th place is the Volvo EX30 with 27 units and, surprise surprise, the Neta X completes the August chart, with 24 units sold.

