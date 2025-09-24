Xpeng, Charge+ launch fast EV chargers at KL Eco City – up to 350 kW DC, RM1/kWh, open to all brands

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Xpeng / by Jonathan James Tan / September 24 2025 6:26 pm

Xpeng and Charge+ have announced a strategic partnership to develop a cross-border supercharging network in Southeast Asia that will offer up to 480 kW DC charging, with the first four of at least 20 planned sites now live at Singapore’s Royal Square Novena and Downtown East, Thailand’s One Bangkok and Malaysia’s KL Eco City.

According to the Charge+ app, the KL Eco City site (located at Level LL) has six chargers – two 350 kW DC, two 250 kW DC and two 200 kW DC – all priced at RM1 per kWh and open to all car brands. Xpeng owners are set to get discounts across Charge+’s Southeast Asia chargers for three years, as well as additional discounts at the Xpeng-Charge+ superchargers.

Charge+ said in its release that Xpeng owners will soon have seamless access to its chargers across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand through the Xpeng app, and the functionality is scheduled for integration into the vehicle’s dashboard by year-end, including start and stop charging on the app.

Moving forward, Xpeng and Charge+ are set to further grow the supercharging network in the existing countries as well as expand to Indonesia, with deployment at high-traffic spots including commercial hubs, retail malls and highway rest stops across the region.

The Singapore-based EV charging solutions provider is building a 5,000-km DC charging highway across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, which it says is the longest EV charging backbone in the region.

This makes good on Xpeng’s announcement in March that it would open a DC fast charging network in ASEAN to rival Tesla’s Supercharger network, by working with local charge point operators. Both the G6 and X9 are 800V EVs so they can make better use of fast chargers – at 451 kW DC, the soon-to-be-launched G6 facelift can charge from 10-80% in 12 minutes, while the X9 does it in 20 minutes regardless of variant (84.5-kWh battery maxes at 283 kW; 101.5-kWh battery can swallow 317 kW).

