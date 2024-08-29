JomCharge collaborates with Singapore’s SP Mobility on cross-border EV charging; GAC Aion owners first

Posted in Electric Cars in Malaysia, GAC, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / August 29 2024 5:11 pm

JomCharge operator EV Connection (EVC) has announced a new partnership with SP Mobility, the electric vehicle charging offshoot of Singapore’s electricity utility SP Group. The collaboration, officiated at Sutera Mall, Johor Bahru, will see the two companies work together on cross-border EV charging.

As such, users of both JomCharge and SP Mobility will be able to use each other’s chargers. The two companies said the move offers greater accessibility to EV drivers across both sides of the causeway and eradicates range anxiety.

In the press release, EVC and SP highlighted rapidly increasing EV sales in both countries, making the partnership especially relevant. Malaysia saw a jump of nearly 150% over the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2023, while in Singapore, one in three new cars registered up to May was an EV, almost double last year’s figure.

For now, cross-border credits can only be purchased by GAC Aion customers

The first phase of the deal will allow users on one app to purchase credits on the other. This will initially be restricted to GAC Aion customers, and in what is a rather convoluted process, Malaysian owners will have to go to their Aion dealer to purchase SP credits, which will be credited into an account on the SP app. Singaporeans, on the other hand, will get JomCharge credits bundled into their purchase of an Aion vehicle, with the money being credited into a new JomCharge account.

Future plans include offering credits through other platforms and potentially directly to the public. The ultimate goal is, of course, integrated roaming, allowing JomCharge and SP Mobility customers being able to locate chargers, start a charging session and make payments in both Malaysia and Singapore without leaving their respective apps.

“EVC is excited to partner with SP in making the cross-border charging experience more seamless,” said EVC managing director Lee Yuen How. “The huge uptick in EV adoption in both countries, coupled with the fact that the causeway is one of the world’s most heavily traversed borders makes this partnership even more timely.”

Technical director Che Hang Seng added: “We have received a lot of feedback from our users indicating the need for a more seamless cross-border EV charging experience, and we hope that this partnership ensures this. We are also in the midst of working on a second phase which will allow roaming across both platforms.”

SP Group head of mobility Dean Cher said: “Teaming up with an experienced and established EV charging provider like EVC enables us to bring greater convenience to EV drivers in both Singapore and Malaysia. Our combined Singapore and Malaysia charging network is extensive and this partnership will further strengthen the growing cross-border EV ecosystem and encourage more people in our respective countries to embrace EVs in the shift towards a low-carbon future.”

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.