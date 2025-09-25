Budi95: Malaysians with L and P licences can qualify for subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre

Budi95: Malaysians with L and P licences can qualify for subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre

As part of the list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued by the ministry of finance regarding eligibility for the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy, the ministry has stated that all Malaysian citizens with an active driving licence – with a Malaysian citizen’s identity card – will qualify for the subsidy.

The types of licences which qualify include:

  • learners driving licence (LDL) for vehicle classes A, B, B1, B2 and C
  • provisional driving licence (PDL) for classes A, A1, B, B1, B2, C, D and DA
  • competent driving licence (CDL) for classes A, A1, B, B1, B2, C, D and DA

The website for Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy has gone online today, and the link to the Budi Madani RON 95 landing page is where MyKad holders can check their eligibility for the petrol subsidy by entering their MyKad number.

The subsidised price of RON 95 petrol will be RM1.99 per litre from September 30, however police and army personnel will enjoy it from September 27. For recipients of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), the new RM1.99 per litre price starts on September 28.

Budi95 RON95 Fuel Subsidy

