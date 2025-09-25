G65 BMW X5 to get Neue Klasse styling, 5 powertrain options – petrol, diesel, PHEV, EV and hydrogen

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / September 25 2025 3:14 pm

BMW has unveiled the next-generation X5 in prototype form, and the upcoming model, codenamed G65, will be offered with a total of five powertrain types, comprised of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains.

The German manufacturer is taking what it terms a “technology-open” approach to its portfolio of drive systems – not unlike the multi-pathway approach taken by Toyota – which will see the use of flexible manufacturing structures and high levels of integration for the development and production of the G65-generation X5.

This approach will see BMW introduce its first-ever series-production model powered by hydrogen, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Based on the third-generation fuel-cell system the BMW Group is developing in collaboration with Toyota, this will lead to a more compact, powerful and efficient fuel-cell design, thus providing greater range and output while reducing energy consumption, says BMW.

The iX5 Hydrogen will debut in 2028, and will represent one of two electric powertrain offerings, the other being a battery-electric version of the G65 model by that time, according to the manufacturer. A technology demonstrator also named the iX5 Hydrogen was presented as a shuttle vehicle at IAA Mobility 2021, itself a development of the i Hydrogen NEXT that is based on the G05-generation X5.

The battery-electric version of the G65 X5 is expected to feature the manufacturer’s sixth-generation electric motors and batteries, as featured in the NA5-generation iX3. The G65 X5 will adopt these aboard its CLAR architecture, which will have been significantly revised to house the hardware of the Neue Klasse-era iX3, according to BMW Blog.

For reference, the production NA5 iX3 gets a BMW-first 800-volt electrical architecture, 108.7 kWh NMC battery with up to 805 km of range (WLTP), and up to 400 kW DC charging, which brings the ability to regain 372 km of range from 10 minutes of charging, or 10-80% of charge in 21 minutes.

In the dual-motor, iX3 50 xDrive variant, a 167 PS/255 Nm asynchronous front motor and a 326 PS/435 Nm electrically excited synchronous rear motor combines to yield 469 PS and 645 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Manufacture of the fuel cell systems for the G65 X5 will commence in 2028 at the BMW Group plant in Steyr, Austria, where the build of the first prototypes have begun. Meanwhile, key components for fuel cell vehicles such as drive systems will be manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Landshut, Germany.

In terms of exterior, the images of the development unit here show a front end that wears the Neue Klasse X styling of the latest iX3, with clear family ties in terms of its front fascia styling. The production model can be expected to use DRLs and main lamp elements more alike those of the iX3 rather than the units seen here of the development unit.

The rest of the exterior appears close to its production form beneath its camouflage foil, with the rather squared-off wheel arch crease lines akin to those on the NA5 iX3. The rear wheel arches of this G56 X5 still wears cladding, as does most of its rear end, where the tail lamps are still of the non-production kind on this prototype.

