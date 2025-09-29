Most KLIA taxi touts use rented vehicles – report

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 29 2025 2:27 pm

A majority of illegal taxi operators use rented vehicles to avoid their own getting seized, Selangor road transport department (JPJ) director Azrin Borhan has said, according to a New Straits Times report.

At least 75% of the drivers Selangor JPJ detained this year were using vehicles not registered to themselves, and this trend was especially observed among illegal taxi operators at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Azrin said.

“To date, we have taken action against 143 illegal taxi operators at both airport terminals and issued fines amounting to RM419,200. We have also forfeited the ownership of one vehicle,” he told the English-language daily, adding that 108 of the 143 used rented or borrowed cars.

“The forfeiture order is granted at the discretion of the magistrate but we will definitely recommend that stern action is taken to curb these activities. These activities are illegal and dangerous. We do not know how well the vehicles used are maintained or if they have valid road tax and insurance. If an accident occurs, how will they be responsible for their passengers?” Azrin said.

“We will take steps to forfeit the ownership of these vehicles regardless of who they belong to,” he added, advising car owners not to allow their vehicles to be misused by irresponsible people.

Selangor JPJ recently arrested a woman in her 30s after a video of a foreign tourist being cheated by a taxi tout at KLIA went viral. In the video, posted on September 15, a foreign tourist revealed that the suspect negotiated for a RM60 fare when the tourist was looking for a bus to a KL hotel.

However, upon arrival, the suspect refused to stop and instead drove to a secluded area before demanding an RM836 fare. NST says the suspect is expected to be charged this week.

Taxi touting at Malaysian airports is forbidden, with those caught subject to a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or a maximum five-year jail term, or both.

