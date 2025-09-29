No more warnings for traffic offenders fr Oct 1: report

The police are set to enforce traffic laws more strictly – according to a report by The Star, from October 1, traffic offenders will be issued saman instead of warnings or advocacy notices.

“Starting October 1, we will not issue any more warnings. Instead, we will take stern and prompt enforcement action against traffic offenders,” Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus told the English-language daily.

KL police have issued 60,596 warning notices from the September 6 start of the Law Compliance Operation (code-named Ops PUU) up to September 25, including for obstructing traffic (5,217), failing to obey traffic signage (2,489) and jaywalking (1,139).

Furthermore, 927 warning notices were issued for having fancy number plates, not wearing a helmet (407), stopping beyond the white line at traffic lights (389), not wearing a seatbelt (325), stopping in a yellow box (219) and illegal bike modifications (196).

“The special operation is designed to instil long-term awareness about the importance of road safety. Our goal is to elevate society to become a law-abiding one,” said the KL police chief.

“We focused on high-traffic zones in the city centre, including Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Tun Razak and several other hotspots under the jurisdiction of KL police,” he added.

