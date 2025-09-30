Budi95: public transport usage patterns likely to stay the same despite cheaper petrol with subsidy – Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 30 2025 11:07 am

The usage patterns of public transport users are likely to remain unchanged despite the lower price of RON 95 petrol of RM1.99 per litre with the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) RON95 petrol subsidy that has taken effect from today, The Star has reported.

Commuters would continue to use public transport as the services remain cost-effective and practical compared with driving private vehicles, transport minister Anthony Loke has said.

“Public transport is affordable, especially with our RM50 monthly pass. It also offers convenience and time savings,” said at the opening of the Gombak Integrated Terminal (Terminal Bersepadu Gombak, or TBG) yesterday.

Public transport usage patterns are expected to remain the same despite the slightly lower price of RON95 petrol with the Budi95 targeted subsidy, says the transport minister

The transport ministry will continue to monitor travel data while promoting the advantages of public transport, and fuel pricing is just one factor influencing commuting choices, said the transport minister.

In response to concerns that cheaper petrol might encourage greater use of private vehicles, Loke said that the Budi95 targeted subsidy is a targeted initiative to ensure that assistance reaches the correct groups.

“There are many other areas and states which depend on private vehicles, especially in the semi-rural areas and semi-urban areas, where public transport is still limited. While we are encouraging public transport, we have to take into consideration that not every part of the country can depend on public transport. That’s why this subsidy is important,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.