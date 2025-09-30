RM307m Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG) launched – East Coast gateway, capacity of 700 bus trips daily

The Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal (Terminal Bersepadu Gombak, or TBG) was launched yesterday by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The RM307 million, seven-storey transport hub will serve as a gateway to the East Coast states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Harian Metro reports that TBG has 125 bus bays and can accommodate up to 700 bus trips and 25,000 passengers daily, with transport minister Anthony Loke saying that since the March 5 start of operations, 30 express bus companies have been operating there with a monthly average of 3,000 trips.

TBG is connected to the Gombak station on the Kelana Jaya LRT line, and will be linked to the future Gombak East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station. It features 1,200 parking lots, three floors for bus services and four shopping floors. A transit-oriented development (TOD), TBG aims to spur the development of residential, commercial and various other facilities in its vicinity.

“We strongly encourage this development concept. If people buy a house or live in this area, they will have easy access to public transportation, government departments, health and education. This is a TOD model that will be replicated nationwide.

“Like the previous UTC (Urban Transformation Centre) concept, the terminal can offer services to important agencies such as the immigration department for passport matters, the national registration department for MyKad and the road transport department (JPJ),” said Loke.

“If government agencies are located here, it will make it easier for the public. They can come by LRT and do business in a comfortable area without having to struggle to find parking,” he added.

