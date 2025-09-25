Using someone else’s MyKad to purchase subsidised RON95 petrol through Budi95 is not allowed – MoF

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 25 2025 6:58 pm

The ministry of finance has said it is not allowed to use another person’s MyKad to purchase subsidised RON 95 petrol for yourself through the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) programme. This was stated in an FAQ that attempts to answer the question: can my wife and I use our respective MyKad to fill up the same vehicle?

According to the document, your wife (or any other Budi95-eligible individual) and you can use your respective MyKad to fill up the same vehicle. This is provided that the person filling up is present and uses his or her own MyKad for Budi95 verification to make the purchase.

The line is drawn when it comes to sharing your MyKad with another person for the same purpose. This is because holding and using someone else’s MyKad is an offence under the National Registration Act 1959 and the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Regulation 25).

It isn’t stated in the FAQ how this will be enforced, as individuals can “get away” with using someone else’s MyKad at the pump terminal, where they might not need to interact with a staff who can perform a check. We can assume that petrol stations will have staff on hand to prevent this from happening – this shouldn’t be an issue for over-the-counter transactions which are face to face.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.