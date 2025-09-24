Budi95: tap payment card before MyKad for Petronas, Shell, BHPetrol; but MyKad first then card for Petron

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 24 2025 4:16 pm

As Malaysia heads towards the targeted subsidy pricing of RON 95 petrol that will be RM1.99 per litre from September 30, fuel retailers have posted to social media demonstrating how the fuel purchasing process will work from that date.

As communicated by the government, Malaysians with a MyKad (Malaysian identity card) and a valid driving licence will be eligible for RON 95 petrol at its subsidised rate. Petronas, Petron and BHPetrol have now shown the processes involved in checking one’s eligibility, and for purchasing the fuel.

According to an infographic by the ministry of finance, the purchasing experience for subsidised RON 95 petrol will remain the same, in addition to the new steps of MyKad verification. For cash payments, you’ll be required to present your MyKad at the payment counter, where a device will be used to check your subsidy eligibility.

For paying for fuel using a credit or debit card at the pump terminal, the process varies slightly between brands. For Petronas, the customer will first have to tap or insert their payment card, and once authorised, the terminal will prompt for the MyKad to be inserted into the reader to check for the user’s eligibility.

Once the user’s status has been displayed on screen, acceptance of the transaction (or otherwise) will be displayed, and the customer can insert the Mesra rewards card, or proceed to refuel. A similar sequence applies when paying for RON 95 at Shell, where the user will first present the payment card, followed by the MyKad for verification.

A similar process is used for refuelling RON 95 petrol at BHPetrol, where authorisation of the payment card is done first, followed by MyKad verification. BHPetrol customers who intend to pay for fuel with the Touch ‘n Go eWallet will however need to have the QR code scanned at the station counter before fuelling can begin.

The order is inverted when refuelling at Petron, where the card terminal will first prompt for the MyKad, after which the screen will show the customer’s eligibility, followed by the prompt for the Smiles rewards card, or the customer can proceed with refuelling.

Selected petrol brands offer the choice of making payments for fuel through their own mobile apps, including Petronas Setel and Caltex Go Rewards. If payment for fuel is made through the app, manual verification of the MyKad at the store counter is not required as users will be required to verify their identity and MyKad via e-KYC (electronic know-your-customer). Payments for subsidised RON 95 petrol will soon be possible on the Shell mobile app as well.

