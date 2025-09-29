Budi95: Finance ministry, JPJ to resolve all technical issues before RON95 subsidy begins tomorrow

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 29 2025 3:30 pm

The finance ministry is working with the road transport department (JPJ) to resolve technical issues related to eligibility checks for the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) programme ahead of its full rollout tomorrow. Under the initiative, all Malaysian citizens with valid driving licences will be eligible for subsidised RON 95 petrol, priced at RM1.99 per litre, from September 30.

With regards to issues, deputy finance minister Lim Hui Ying said yesterday that the ministry had received several complaints from members of the public who claimed they were not listed as eligible recipients despite having valid driving licences and MyKad, as Bernama reports.

“We received several complaints from people with valid licences and MyKad who were found to be ineligible. The ministry is currently in discussions with JPJ, and we will resolve these technical issues as soon as possible before September 30,” she said.

Although the complaints were isolated cases involving only a small number of individuals, she said the ministry was taking the matter seriously and would ensure the issue was resolved before the programme began. “I want to emphasise that as long as the individual is an eligible Malaysian, they are fully entitled to enjoy the benefits of Budi95. There may be occasional delays or technical glitches, but we will ensure these issues are resolved quickly,” she said.

Lim advised the public not to rush for the initiative when it began. “There is no need to rush. Each eligible individual has been allocated a limit of 300 litres per month, and purchases can be made at any time during the period according to their needs,” she said.

She urged the public to check their eligibility status on the Budi Madani RON 95 landing page, and those encountering problems should file complaints promptly to enable investigations and further action. The ministry added that since September 25, a total of 8.1 million users had checked their eligibility via the official website.

Find out all about Budi95 through the full FAQ on it, here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.