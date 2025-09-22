With a valid driving licence needed for Budi 95 RM1.99 petrol, JPJ to open offices on weekends for renewals

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 22 2025 4:30 pm

While having a valid competent driving licence (CDL) is a must if you’re behind the wheel, it would seem that there are more than quite a few who don’t view the document as being all that important. That’s because the road transport department (JPJ) says that a total of 2.3 million CDL holders have an inactive status, meaning that their licences have expired or have not been renewed for more than three years.

Even assuming that half of these holders no longer need to have an active driving licence for whatever reason, that’s still a lot of people without a valid CDL. However, this is likely to change, given the announcement made earlier today by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the implementation of the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi 95) petrol subsidy scheme, in which he said that “all Malaysian citizens with valid driving licenses are eligible for the RON 95 subsidy.”

With the quota for subsidised RON 95 being 300 litres a month for every eligible Malaysian, you can bet that there will be a rush to get driving licences renewed in the coming week before the scheme starts on September 30. After all, there’s nothing like a big carrot to get things going.

In anticipation of the expected increase in CDL renewals. JPJ says that it is extending the operating hours of its counters at all its offices to weekends, on Fridays and Saturdays (Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah) as well as Saturdays and Sundays (other states) from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm on these days.

In a notice, it said that the increase in counter operating hours is effective from September 27 to October 26 at all JPJ state offices and branches nationwide. The department added that holders of driving licenses that have expired within three years can renew their licenses via the MyJPJ application, mySikap portal or kiosks without having to attend the counter in person.

However, those whose driving licenses have expired for more than three years won’t be able to just renew their CDLs outright, as they will be required to re-sit the driver education curriculum Part 2 and 3 (KPP 02 and KPP 03) test at any nearby driving institute (IM) to obtain or reactivate their driving license.

As for the 15.2 million active CDL license holders, they will get to enjoy the benefits of Budi 95 from the get-go. No registration is needed, and the new RM1.99 per litre price can be accessed by using MyKad at the counter or pump, or via Touch n Go and Setel apps. While a valid CDL is a requirement, you will not need to show your driving licence while paying.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.