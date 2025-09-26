Budi95: Govt to work with JPJ, JPN, finance ministry to review initial implementation issues – DPM Zahid

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 26 2025 1:48 pm

The Malaysian government will review the initial issues raised by the public regarding the implementation of the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said, reported Bernama.

The initial issues identified would be reviewed in order for the necessary reforms to be carried out by the relevant agencies including the road transport department (JPJ), the national registration department (JPN) and the ministry of finance, said the deputy prime minister.

“We will review and detail the initial issues that may arise, and we will improve the system. This includes holders of older MyKad, with the replacement process handled by the National Registration Department and provided free of charge at this initial stage,” Zahid said.

The deputy prime minister also urged all Malaysian citizens to renew their driving licences in order to benefit from the Budi95 petrol subsidy. “Licences that have not been renewed for more than three years will not be eligible. So, this is the time to renew them,” he said.

JPJ has announced that it is extending the operating hours of its counters at all its offices to weekends, on Fridays and Saturdays (Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah) as well as Saturdays and Sundays (other states) from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm on these days.

On September 22, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the RON 95 targeted subsidy will see the fuel priced at RM1.99 per litre from September 30, which is a six sen per litre decrease from the present price cap.

Eligible Malaysians will get the purchase RON 95 petrol at this price at a quota of 300 litres per month, with a head start offered to police and army personnel who will enjoy the reduced rate from tomorrow, September 27. This will be followed by recipients of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), who will qualify for the new rate from September 28.

The Budi95 website went online on September 25, and the Budi Madani RON 95 landing page is where MyKad holders can check their eligibility for the petrol subsidy by entering their MyKad number. More about the Budi95 RON95 petrol subsidy, here.

