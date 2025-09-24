Malaysian fuel prices Sept 24-29, 2025 – no change; RON97 at RM3.21 per litre, diesel at RM2.93 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / September 24 2025 6:28 pm

It’s Wednesday, and so it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the finance ministry having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 25 to 29, 2025.

While RON 95 petrol remains at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as capped by the Malaysian government in February 2021, this will be the last week at which it will be priced as such – the price is set to be revised to RM1.99 per litre on September 30 with the introduction of the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) subsidy programme, hence the shorter duration of this week’s update, which is until the coming Monday.

Elsewhere, there is no change to the pump price of RON 97 petro this week, and so the fuel continues on at the RM3.21 per litre it was at last week.

Diesel prices also remain unchanged, which means that Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue at RM2.93 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which is priced 20 sen more per litre, remains at RM3.13 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Monday, September 29, 2025, with a new set of fuel price updates is expected to be announced with the official introduction of Budi95 the following day. This is the 39th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 350th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

