In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 April 2023 10:02 am / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced that beginning April 1, 2023, the Park & Ride facilities at the Ampang and Gombak LRT stations will use an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system.

This is similar to Sunway Smart Parking whereby users are not required to take a parking ticket and can pay for parking using their mobile phones.

In the case of Park & Ride at said LRT stations, users will need to download the Pay & Go app (available for iOS and Android devices). Available cashless payment options include e-wallets like Touch ‘n Go, Grab Pay and Boost; FPX banking; Pay & Go credits; or credit/debit card.

According to Rapid KL, there are 1,260 parking bays at the Gombak Park & Ride, while the Ampang facility offers 1,140 parking bays.