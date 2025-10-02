Puspakom tightens routine inspection procedure, as ordered by JPJ – tyre pressure, brake drag force, Oct 1

In Local News / by Danny Tan / October 2 2025 12:44 pm

Commercial vehicle owners, take note. Puspakom has announced additional tests in the mandatory periodic inspection (pemeriksaan berkala) procedure, following orders from the road transport department (JPJ). Effective October 1, 2025, there are two new tests – one for the tyres and another for the brakes.

For tyres, minimum air pressure will now be checked. If a vehicle’s tyre is unusually underinflated, the vehicle will fail the inspection and the fault must be corrected before re-inspection.

In the brake test department, drag force reading will now be recorded. The recommended maximum reading should not exceed 10% for each axle. Drag force refers to pressure on the braking system when the brake pedal is not being pressed.

These two new points are in addition to the new points in four key areas that came into force on September 1. Ordered by JPJ, the four areas are brake system efficiency, brake test for trailers, tyres and visual inspection. Should there be a failure of any item that functions as a pair in a system, all related items will have to be inspected again in the retest. Also, the functionality test for bogie axles is now mandatory.

You can refer to this post for the new items that kicked in last month. Commercial vehicle owners, take note and prepare accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is currently investigating the lorry involved in a fatal crash at a Kajang toll plaza last week, with brake failure as a suspected cause. A one-year-old child was thrown out of a car and passed away, while seven others were injured in the crash that went viral.

