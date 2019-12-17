Proton has delivered a unit of its X70 SUV to the government of Pakistan. The vehicle is a gift from prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, presented when Mahathir visited Pakistan for the country’s Resolution Day Celebrations in March this year.
Representing Malaysia at the handover ceremony in Islamabad were the Malaysian high commissioner to Pakistan, Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, as well as Mohd Khalid Yusof, Proton’s director of investment and promotion. Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the Pakistan government was Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the prime minister for commerce, textile, industry & production, and investment of Pakistan.
The vehicle will not be the only X70 in Pakistan. Work is underway at a Greenfield site in Karachi to build a new CKD assembly plant with an initial investment of US$30 million (RM124.3 million). The plant will be owned and operated by Alhaj Automotive.
Production activities are currently scheduled to begin in 2021, with plans being formulated for the assembly of several Proton models in the country. Around 2,000 direct employment opportunities will be created within the plant’s first three years of operations, with a further 20,000 indirect jobs. Alhaj will also be the sole distributor for Proton vehicles in Pakistan.
Comments
Syabas Proton. Tahniah Tun.
Syabas Proton, tahniah Li Chunrong. Tanpa Li Chunrong, Geely dan China, Proton sudah lama lingkup macam TH
I hope there will be no game over fanboy saying thay this success is Proton hardwork. Better thank Geely, China and Li Chunrong for Proton success.
Yup, LCR ran the company and factory alone. He’s the only employee there.
Syabas Najib and BN for pursuing the joint venture between Proton and Geely, even when Pakatan was condemning it right, left and center. If not for your vision, Proton will be dead.
Because najib and 1mdb cas caused too much debt for malaysia that’s why cannot lagi support proton with their heavy debts
Even with purported debt, Najib still gave us MRT1 & MRT2, LRT3 (full sized version), Bandar Malaysia (with uturned HSR now), 5 toll freed highways that he didn’t promised yet he did it. He did all that even with all the purported debts, imagine what happened if he wasn’t saddled with purported debts, he could have gave us 1st world status in 5 years!!! Najib must be jeezus or something.
Just like jeezus of the ancients who brought enlightenment to the people, the people instead sacrificed him. History is repeating with Najib once again proving those who never learnt from the past are doomed to repeat their mistakes. The world doesn’t deserve such preeminent luminaries.
Daulat Tuanku!
Tahniah P1! P2 mana? Still so happy being jaguh kampung giving lousy cars to the pipu? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Woww. Great plan to build assembly point there. Thanks to geely this happen. Proton tumpang glamer jer.
Proton truly a Global carmaker now. Bravo !!
X70 is a geely model.
It a Proton now . Must follow agreement ya.
Congrats to china for tapping into Pakistanist market with Geely Boyue.
Malaysia dan Paki, berpisah tiada
Would be interesting if Pakistan return the favor by giving a JF-17 to Tun…hahahah.
And Tun reciprocate by giving a Scorpene submarine sedut by pokjib which cannot dived, to landlocked Pakistan… hahahah.
Are you stupid or something? Pakistan has their own Navy lah.
Next, Malaysia will receive the JF17 Fighter Block III?
Most probably…Then we become ‘buddy’ with a nuclear power player.
Malaysia been training the Air Force in Pakistan.
ni tak kira rasuah ke?