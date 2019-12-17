In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 17 December 2019 10:33 am / 23 comments

Proton has delivered a unit of its X70 SUV to the government of Pakistan. The vehicle is a gift from prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, presented when Mahathir visited Pakistan for the country’s Resolution Day Celebrations in March this year.

Representing Malaysia at the handover ceremony in Islamabad were the Malaysian high commissioner to Pakistan, Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, as well as Mohd Khalid Yusof, Proton’s director of investment and promotion. Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the Pakistan government was Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the prime minister for commerce, textile, industry & production, and investment of Pakistan.

The vehicle will not be the only X70 in Pakistan. Work is underway at a Greenfield site in Karachi to build a new CKD assembly plant with an initial investment of US$30 million (RM124.3 million). The plant will be owned and operated by Alhaj Automotive.

Production activities are currently scheduled to begin in 2021, with plans being formulated for the assembly of several Proton models in the country. Around 2,000 direct employment opportunities will be created within the plant’s first three years of operations, with a further 20,000 indirect jobs. Alhaj will also be the sole distributor for Proton vehicles in Pakistan.