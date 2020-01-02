The decision to defer the implementation of the targeted petrol subsidy programme (PSP) has been made out of concern that floating petrol prices might impact the rakyat – especially those in the B40 group – by increasing their cost of living, according to finance minister Lim Guan Eng.
“That is why we are cautious about the PSP. That is what we want to discuss because flotation is expected to result in higher petrol price,” he said. Lim said consumers and even business people had voiced concerns about the effects of flotation of petrol prices, saying that even an increase of just one or two sen a week would have an impact, reports Bernama.
He added that the postponement will allow further studies to be done. “The postponement of the PSP implementation is to ensure that the people can better understand this programme, as it is meant to benefit the people especially the B40,” he said.
On December 30, domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDHNEP) minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that the implementation of the PSP, originally scheduled to start in January, had been postponed to a later, unspecified date. The decision to delay the PSP was made following a Cabinet meeting held on December 18.
Pending an official update that will be announced later on, the public will continue to pay for petrol following prices set by the current system, where RON 95 is fixed at RM2.08 per litre, while the price of RON 97 is floated (currently at RM2.63 per litre).
The government first revealed details of the PSP in October last year during the tabling of Budget 2020. It was announced that eligible B40 recipients – including those who are entitled for cost of living aid (BSH) assistance – would be given a fixed subsidy rate of RM30 a month for car owners, and RM12 for motorcycle owners.
At the time, it was also mentioned that the current price cap of RM2.08 per litre for RON 95 would be removed and the fuel floated – like RON 97 is presently – once the PSP came into effect.
Later on, the government extended the coverage of the PSP to include those in the middle income M40 group, with the issuance of a “Kad95” for those with household incomes of below RM4,000 but are not eligible for BSH. It added that RM2.4 billion was allocated to the programme, which would benefit around eight million individuals in the B40 and M40 groups.
Comments
U turn, just say U turn.
Still the cheapest petrol in the region ….
TQ LGE , peka & prihatin Rakyat. harapan Johor.
Last time when drafting the plan, cost of living was not an issue is it? So all the money spent for the systems are wasted?
DUHHHH…! Minister in STUPIDITY mode.
Lol! Wait, how is a petrol subsidy program which supposed to reduce cost of living ended up increasing cost of living?! So what is this hare-brained plan called a subsidy or help to those in need? Or is it just subsidising and helping their own cronies?
Please enlighten us Lim Guan Eng.
the subsidized system provider not able to deliver on time!! from day1 it is about this system provider! else the easiest can be just paying through tax rebate!
bs to the max!
same to rushing to abolish GST, can be done by just cut GST from 6% to 3% and the cost instant lower!
look at the SST messed now!
So many u-turn can become runabout liao. Owait, maybe because Putrajaya has the largest roundabout in the world?
While having a delay to float the petrol prices is a welcomed move for most, the reason given for the postponement is rather ridiculous. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that any potential raise in petrol cost will be a burden to the rakyat as we’ve seen this happen so many times before. And we all know, once the price of impacted products/businesses are raised, it will not come down even if the petrol price drops again in the future.
What we need is stability and this is the only thing that will curb prices of things to skyrocket.
All those endless karipap-teh tarik meeting session, studies by “experts”, doing reports, presentation, investigation, etc now wasted and go into the drain….ZERO Productivity!
The 2nd day of the new year is ushered with a HUGE U-turn.
I guess there would be more U-turn in the remaining 363 days