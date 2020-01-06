In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 6 January 2020 4:16 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia is holding a Chinese New Year promotion, which runs from now until the end of January 2020. Selected variants of the Triton pick-up truck are eligible for financing with interest rates from 0.88%, exclusively for hire purchase agreements taken up with Maybank and Public Bank, or cash rebates.

The range-topping Triton Adventure X (RM137,900) and the Triton VGT AT Premium (RM121,000) are entitled to an interest rate of 0.88% or RM6,000 in cash rebates, while the Triton VGT MT Premium (RM112,500) is offered with an interest rate of 0.88% or RM9,000 in cash rebates.

These offers are joined by a RM2,000 cash rebate for the limited edition Triton Knight (RM137,900), an RM8,000 cash rebate for the Triton VGT AT (RM105,990) and a RM6,000 cash rebate for the Triton VGT MT (RM100,200). The Mitsubishi Triton Quest 4×2 (RM79,890) is offered with a RM4,000 cash rebate.

All variants of the Triton are covered by a five-year, 200,000 km warranty except the Triton Quest 4×2, which is covered by a five-year, 100,000 km warranty.

Meanwhile, customers who book and register a new Outlander in this period stand to enjoy cash rebates and free service packages; these include a RM4,000 cash rebate plus a two-year free maintenance package for the 2.0 litre Outlander (RM137,888), and a RM2,000 cash rebate plus a two-year free maintenance package for the 2.4 litre Outlander (RM152,888).

Rounding up the set of offers for the coming festive season is the ASX compact SUV. The 4WD variant (RM133,336) is offered with a RM12,000 cash rebate, while the 2WD variant (RM118,866) comes with an RM8,000 cash rebate. The Mitsubishi Outlander and ASX are covered by a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty; all prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of 10% SST.