In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 January 2020 5:43 pm / 0 comments

Boustead Petroleum Marketing (BHPetrol) has announced that its BHPetrol Infiniti RON 95 unleaded petrol has been upgraded to Euro 4M, following the fuel’s gazetted introduction in the country on January 1, 2020. Currently, there are over 400 BHPetrol stations nationwide, and they all carry the upgraded fuel.

Company acting CEO, Ir Azizul Azily Ahmad said: “Our tankers have been delivering the upgraded BHPetrol Infiniti RON 95 Euro 4M to stations nationwide since the final week of 2019. We are proud to confirm that all our BHPetrol stations nationwide now supply only Infiniti RON 95 petrol with the Euro 4M standard.”

With Euro 4M, the fuel contains less sulphur content at 50 parts per million (ppm), down from the Euro 2M grade of 500 ppm. A lower sulphur content will lead to lower vehicle emissions, as well as decrease the engine’s acid levels and prevent clogging in the fuel delivery system.

BHPetrol also added that its RON 95 Euro 4M fuel contains high-performance additives that are present in its RON 97 Euro 4M fuel, which clean and prevent deposit formation and reduce internal friction.

“Our imported BHPetrol Infiniti fuels are now cleaner and of a higher grade. We include the exclusive additive package in the advanced formulation at no extra cost to customers to give them the best performance. This is another extraordinary result of our commitment to better met customer needs,” said Azizul.