13 January 2020

Geely Automobile Holdings reported cumulative sales of 1,361,560 units for 2019, which represents a 9.3% drop from the 1,500,838 units sold in 2018 (itself a huge increase from the 1,247,116 units sold in 2017). Geely however retained its top spot among the Chinese brands; the group set its 2019 target at 1.51 million units before revising its target in July 2019 to 1,360,000 units.

Premium brand Lynk & Co sold 128,606 units in 2019, recording a 6.4% growth over its 2018 sales figure of 120,414 units, while recording sales of over 10,000 units monthly for five consecutive months. On the SUV front, Geely sold 709,841 units in 2019 compared to 857,922 units in 2018; SUVs comprised of 52.1% of Geely Auto’s total sales last year compared to 57% of total sales in 2018.

Last year saw the introduction of Geely’s new fully electric vehicle brand Geometry with the unveiling of the Geometry A, formerly known as the Geely GE11, the Jiaji MPV, Xingyue coupe SUV and the Boyue Pro. 2019 also saw the sales of ‘new energy’ (electrified) vehicles reach 113,067 units, a year-on-year increase of 68.6%, while exports grew 110.6% year-on-year to 57,991 vehicles last year.

Closer to home, the Geely Boyue-based Proton X70 sold 2,979 units in the first quarter and this figure had grown to 26,000 by December, though this came up short of Proton CEO Li Chunrong’s target of 30,000 units for the SUV. Other milestones in 2019 include the Belarus joint venture plant, Belgee roll out its 20,000th Geely Group vehicle, and Lynk & Co secured the WTCR championship in December at Sepang.

Looking forward, Geely has six new products set for introduction this year, including a second BMA architecture-based SUV dubbed the Icon, the VX11 Haoyue mid-sized SUV, the Lynk & Co 05 coupe-SUV and fully electric model codenamed GE13.

“The global automotive market is facing an unprecedented change not seen in over a century. Challenges and opportunities exist side by side. With the market as the battlefield, Geely Auto will take the user demand as a guide, products as our core, and market share as our goal,” said An Conghui, president of Geely Holding Group and president and CEO of Geely Auto Group.

The group has set a target of 1.41 million units for 2020, which represents a 3.6% increase from the 2019 target but still down from its aforementioned peak of 1,500,838 attained in 2018.