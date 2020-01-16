In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 January 2020 1:34 pm / 0 comments

More electric motorcycles to the fore, this time the Damon Motorcycles Hypersport which the Canadian manufacturer claims will reach 321 km/h and provide 321 km in range for mixed riding, 483 km in the city. First coming to market as the Hypersport Premier, a 25 unit limited edition that is already sold out, the Hypersport HS is Damon Motorcycles’ offering for the masses.

With a 0 to 100 km/h time said to be under three seconds, the Hypersport abounds with the latest in both motorcycle and road safety technology. This refers to Damon Motorcycles CoPilot, an advanced warning system using Android phone maker Blackberry’s QNX operating system as its base as well as 4G and data connectivity.

This serves the rider full coverage of the blind spots around the motorcycle including collision warnings, augmented by twin 1080p cameras. These warnings are transmitted to the rider via haptic feedback handlebar grips and LED lights inside the fairing.

Another feature of the Hypersport is push button adjustment, what it calls “Shift”, of the riding position between sports to sports-touring to commuter. Shift moves the bike’s windscreen, seat, foot pegs, and handlebars to different positions depnding on the mode selected, giving the rider the option of a more comfortable riding position for low speed traffic or tucked in for high speed work.

Power for the Hypersport comes from a 21.5 kWh, liquid-cooled battery pack with an electric motor delivering 160 kW – the equivalent of 200 hp – and Damon Motorcycles says charging time is about three hours. Orders are being taken for the Damon Motorcycles Hypersport HS at its website, priced at approximately USD 25,000 (RM101,713).