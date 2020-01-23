In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 January 2020 4:33 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) says it plans to implement its automated driving test, or “e-testing” system, for driving schools nationwide by June, The Star reports.

The system was first proposed in May 2018, when transport minister Anthony Loke said an automated process would eradicate the kopi-o licence culture as well as pakej sampai lulus or ‘guaranteed to pass’ packages.

Under the new system, learner drivers will no longer have a JPJ officer sitting next to them during their driving tests, as all evaluation will be done remotely from a control room via multiple cameras on the circuit, said the department’s director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid.

“During the driving tests, the candidate will still have to go through the normal circuit. However, the examiner will no longer be in the car and will monitor the test from a control room at the driving institute,” he said.

“If the candidate bumps into a pole or commits any other mistake, the officer in the control room will know immediately. Through this initiative, we will be able to lessen human-to-human interaction and increase the integrity of our department,” he said, adding that the move was part of the department’s digitalisation efforts.

Shaharuddin said that the automated system will also help reduce waiting times for learner drivers, because they would be able to secure a slot for their driving tests in quicker fashion. “One of the complaints we continue to receive is that students find it difficult to secure test dates as there are a shortage of testers,” he explained.

The e-testing system is currently being implemented as a pilot project at three driving institutes in Johor. Shaharuddin said a total of 122 driving institutes in the country have applied to open computerised examination centres at their premises. He added that JPJ’s “table tests” are also on their way to being fully computerised.