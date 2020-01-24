The ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) and the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) collectively aim to phase out the 70,000-strong foreign labour workforce in the local vendor ecosystem by the end of the year, said MARii CEO Datuk Madani Sahari, adding that the target will be spearheaded by national carmakers Proton and Perodua, according to The New Straits Times.
“MARii has had discussions with Proton and Perodua to collaborate together in reducing foreign labour dependency for the local vendors supply chain. Proton and Perodua have about 200 companies involved in Tier 1 local vendors with a total of 40,000 foreign workers. If we can phase out foreign labour, it would create more employments for the locals,” Madani said.
The Malaysian government has been phasing out between 32,000 to 35,000 foreign workers in the country from 2014 until 2019, the news daily reported. The local vendor supply chain currently has a workforce of 220,000 working in 641 companies, the MARii CEO said.
“Previously, the local automotive sector employed about 110,000 (foreign personnel). Presently, we still have about 70,000 foreign workers in the local vendors ecosystem that supply parts for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) based in Malaysia,” Madani said.
“We also have done cost-benefit analyses (which found that) hiring local workforce would be more competitive and cheaper (compared to) employing foreign labour. Companies would have saved the cost for the foreign labour levy and passports and visas, hence it is more practical for the local automotive sector to recruit locals, creating more jobs,” he said.
MARii has partnered with 439 local vendors since 2012 for various programmes, including the Automotive Supplier Excellence Programme (ASEP), MARii Industry4WRD Technology Platform (MITP), Automotive Industry Certification Engineering (AICE), and Industry Professional – Led Certification: Pengiktirafan Percapaian Terdahulu (IPC-PPT), which serve as tools to enhance the participants’ business capabilities in order to meet industry standards, the report said.
Comments
High ranking gomen officials should be phased out,like all these cakap cakap bola je.
Talk 3 talk 4,is too easy.What have this guy done so far?
Too many foreign workers in Perodua now. I don’t know how they can maintain National Car status when the are run by Japanese bosses, using foreign labourers to assemble a rebadged foreign car.
MACC should investigate their business operation and revoke their status as National Car maker, then make them pay back all the incentives and tax deductions they had cheated from the gomen in the past 30 years. Do this better than snooping onto private conversations.
foreign labour is there because the majority don’t want to do hard work. All want gaji besar and hidup senang lifestyle.
I ask local fresh grad what his first job he wants to be…..he terus answer Manager.
Come on la…..fresh grad how to become Manager immediately?
This is the attitude of local fresh grads in Malaysia. They don’t want to start at low and bottom of the hierarchy.
So, you need foreign labour to do all these jobs
MAI is solely responsible for the AP issue in our country. And all the AP holders hardly employ locals. Each AP holder got berpuluh Bangladeshi to wash and deliver the AP cars.
Go to any AP showroom, you can never see a ingle Malaysian working there. But you see all foreign labour.
The whole purpose of the AP system was to enable the Bumiputera to penetrate the Auto Industry
MAI knows about the two major problems
1) All the APs are sold to other people by the Bumiputera
2) AP holders only employ Bangladeshi
So for 30 years what was MAI doing about this?
Rakyat suffered so much with high car prices because of the AP holders. But the spirit of the AP system was to help the Bumiputera…..only helped other races get rich
Everyday tokok since started
Can I advise you something (sic)?
You don’t create employment by vacating filled roles under the misguided belief that locals will fill that vacant role. If locals wanted to, they would be there already. Ask the plantation companies. Locals do not want to work in those jobs, for reasons best known to them.
You force this, and what will happen is the vendors will end up with insufficient workers, and maybe force wages to go up to entice locals. Guess who will pay for the higher costs? Your voters!
Why this najib jilater still in the government?