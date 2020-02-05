In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2020 3:13 pm / 0 comments

Made iconic by its appearance in the movie “Terminator 2: Judegment Day”, the Fat Boy is known to many as what a Harley-Davidson )H-D) motorcycle looks like and is now 30 years old. To commemorate the occassion, H-D has released the 2020 Harley-Davdison Fat Boy 30th Anniversary.

Built in a limited edition run of 2,500 units worldwide, the 30th Anniversary Fat Boy has been listed at a price of USD 21,949 (RM90,549) on its US website. Launched in 1989, the original Fat Boy was based on the looks of a 1949 Hydra-Glide and leaped into public consciousness when Arnold Schwarzenegger rode a 1991 FLSTF in the movie.

Today’s Fat Boy uses a 2018 Softtail chassis as its base and mounts a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin. Displacing 1,868 cc, the mill delivers 161 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed Cruise Drive transmission with belt final drive.

Coming only in Vivid Black, the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary comes blacked out with bronze accents and features a new headight nacelle housing LED lighting. The solid Lakester cast aluminium disc wheels are retained in 160mm front and 240 mm rear widths, giving the limited edition Fat Boy its distinctive look in the H-D catalogue.

Fuel for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary is carried in a 18.9-litre tank and seat height is 658 mm. Weight for the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary is 304 kg.