In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 5 February 2020 3:39 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is once again the official automotive partner for the 2020 Le Tour de Langkawi, marking the third time the company was selected since 2016. With that, VPCM will be providing 120 units of the Tiguan Highline, all of which will be used throughout the event by riders, safety marshals, and officials.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said: “We are honoured to be back as part of LTDL this year as the race celebrates its silver jubilee, and we are confident that the safety, endurance, agility and speed. On behalf of Volkswagen, we wish the participants all the very best for this year’s race.”

This year marks the 25th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi, a multi-stage bicycle race that is now recognised as a highlight in the global competitive cycling calendar. It kick starts on February 6 in Kota Kinabalu, and ends in Langkawi Island on February 15.

To recap, the Tiguan Highline is powered by a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, making 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed wet dual-clutch DSG transmission that routes power to the front wheels. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 8.9 seconds. To date, over five million units of the Tiguan have been sold globally.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI Highline

