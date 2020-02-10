In Audi, Cars, International News, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 10 February 2020 10:44 am / 0 comments

Audi has finally dropped the official teaser for its upcoming A3 Sportsback, and with it are hardware upgrade announcements, plus the suggestion that the car will be dynamically superior in every way when compared to the outgoing version. “Top-of-the-line” traction, Audi says.

This particular car, which was fitted with the automaker’s quattro all-wheel drive system, was put through its paces at the São Miguel Island in the Azores archipelago, where automotive journalists were given an early taste of the fourth-generation compact car. It features electronic torque distribution control with the ability to send up to 100% of torque to the rear axle. The system is predominantly front-wheel drive, though.

The clutch is positioned at the end of the prop shaft, just in front of the rear axle differential. Audi says this benefits axle load distribution, and the clutch plate operates in an oil bath. When the front wheel slips, the clutch immediately diverts torque to the rear via an electric axial-piston pump, applying up to 44 bar of hydraulic pressure to the clutch plates.

The more the clutch plates are pressed together by this pump, the more drive torque is transmitted to the rear axle. Besides that, this quattro system also distributes torque to the rear axle during sporty driving, particularly when accelerating out of a corner. The torque distribution system is also sensitive to load changes, meaning power is sent to whichever wheel (with the most traction) the computer deems best. Audi says this further increases driving dynamics.

Quattro AWD works in tandem with electronic stabilisation control, which also governs the parameters of wheel-selective torque control. Audi says when the A3 is driven through a curve at high speed, the programme automatically applies slight amounts of braking pressure to the two inside wheels, making handling even more agile, fluid, and safe.

Thresholds differ based on the selected drive mode (comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency, and individual), but Audi claims that the ESC will regulate its adjustments without being intrusive. When ESC is on, acceleration is done with as little wheel slip as possible, and in Sport mode the driver is able to drift on low friction surfaces (thanks to looser governance of wheel slip), such as snow. ESC can be fully turned off as well, which offers nearly “unlimited” amounts of wheel slip.

The new A3 will also be available with adaptive dampers and electromagnetic valves, featuring three settings that vary between comfort and sporty driving. An electromechanical progressive steering is available as well, which varies steering weight depending on speed and the selected drive mode. It also works closely with features such as adaptive cruise assist, collision avoidance assist, and park assist.

Of course, all of the above parameters vary depending on the drive mode, and this includes throttle response and steering assist. It also influences comfort and safety systems such as automatic air conditioning, matrix LED headlights, and even seat belt tensioners.

Now, in terms of design, you can pretty much tell how the fourth-generation A3 will look like from these photos, so the only thing left to look forward to is the new interior. Thankfully, the car will be making its grand debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, so watch this space for updates!