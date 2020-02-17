In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 February 2020 4:23 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard, priced at RM132,400 recommended retail. This standard touring cruiser strips the Electra Glide down to the essentials and omits luxuries such as the on-board entertainment and navigation system.

Unveiled during a special media preview in Harley-Davidson PJ, the Electra Glide Standard is the most affordable of Harley-Davidson’s touring rigs. This is true compared to the similar models such as the Street Glide Special that retails for RM169,400.

However, rider conveniences such as cruise control, preload-adjustable rear shock absorbers and 49 mm dual-bending valve front forks. Standard fitment is Brembo brakes on the 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels but ABS is optional to the Electra Glide Standard.

The philosophy behind the stripped-down Electra Glide Special is to allow the owner to customise the bike to suit his or her own taste, with the only available colour choice being Vivid Black. Harley-Davidson does offer an extensive customisation catalogue, including a range of paint options, to suit every taste and budget.

Powered by the Milwaukee Eight 107 V-twin, the Electra Glide Special’s mill displaces 1,746 cc and produces 150 Nm of torque at 3,250 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. Overall, the Electra Glide Special weighs 372 kg including all fluids and fuel is carried in a 22.7-litre tank.