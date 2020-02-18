In Cars, Chery, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 February 2020 12:06 pm / 2 comments

With Chery vehicles set to enter the United States market through Vantas, a new brand created by HAAH Automotive Holdings, preliminary specifications of two SUVs that will go on sale in the country have been revealed ahead of market launches planned for between late 2021 and early 2022.

It should be noted that these models will be assembled in the US, hence the delay in the scheduled start of sales. Currently, Vantas is analysing potential locations to set up shop, and is only considering existing facilities for vehicle production to meet the company’s aggressive sales goal.

The first of the two SUV models is the Vantas TXL due in late 2021, which is essentially a rebadged Exeed TXL sold by Chery’s premium subsidiary brand. The TXL is the long-wheelbase version of the regular TX, and measures 4,775 mm long with a 2,800 mm wheelbase, providing up to three rows of seating. The smaller TX meanwhile, is 4,690 mm long, has a 2,715 mm wheelbase and is limited to two rows instead.

While the Chinese-spec TXL is powered by a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 194 hp and 290 Nm of torque, the version destined for the US will get a 2.0 litre turbo four-pot said to provide around 240 hp. The larger engine will be paired with a seven-speed transmission (likely the same Getrag wet-dual-clutch unit), with front- and all-wheel drive available.

The next Vantas model to go on sale in the US sometime in early 2022 is the VX, which was first unveiled by Chery in concept form at last year’s Guangzhou Auto Show in November. Much larger than the TXL, the seven-seat VX is 4,970 mm long, 1,940 mm wide, 1,795 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,900 mm.

Despite that, will feature the same powertrain setup as that used in the TXL, also with FWD and AWD variants. These specifications could change later on as Vantas has yet to meet homologation requirements for the US market.

GALLERY: Vantas TXL