21 February 2020

The National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) is set to be launched later today by prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. It has previously been reported that the new NAP will be implemented in three phases until 2030, with the first phase ensuring the continuity of NAP 2014.

UPDATE: The NAP 2020 has been officially launched and the story now contains all relevant points mentioned.

NAP 2020 is an enhancement of NAP 2014, aiming to make Malaysia a regional leader in manufacturing, engineering and technology as well as to ensure a sustainable development of the local automotive industry.

National Automotive Vision formed, consists of the following five pillars: supply chain integration, local manufacturing, engineering capabilities, latest technology trend, sustainable development.

Customised incentives to continue as per NAP 2014, with focus on EEV- and NxGV-related activities, critical components as well as testing centres.

New elements in NAP 2020

Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV).

Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

Objectives

Develop NxGV technology ecosystem to make Malaysia the regional hub.

Expand the participation of domestic automotive industry in the sector of MaaS.

Ensure the domestic automotive industry is better equipped with new automotive paradigm closely related to IR4.0 (Industrial Revolution 4.0) development.

Ensure the entire ecosystem benefits from the spin-off of NxGV implementation.

Reduce vehicle carbon emission by improving fuel economy level in Malaysia by 2025.

Framework

Three directional thrusts: technology and engineering, investment, as well as market expansion.

Three strategies: value chain development, human capital development, as well as safety, environment and consumerism.

Roadmaps and blueprints