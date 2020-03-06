In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 March 2020 6:37 pm / 0 comments

In a showcase of pure muscle, Triumph Malaysia has launched the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT, with pricing at RM130,900 and RM136,900, respectively, with prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Coming with the world’s largest displacement production motorcycle engine at 2,500 cc, the Rocket 3 also has the highest torque figure of a factory-built bike.

Power comes an inline-three cylinder mill that is 18 kg lighter than the previous Rocket 3. The 2020 Rocket 3 puts out 167 PS at 6,000 rpm, with power coming in from 3,500 rpm while torque is rated at 221 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Weight for the Rocket 3 is similarly astounding for a 2.5-litre motorcycle, at 249 kg versus the previous model’s 362 kg with power getting to the ground via a six-speed gearbox. Ride-by-wire throttle gives four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable – plus Hill Hold Control is standard for the Rocket 3.

Seat height is a low 773 mm, while rider ergonomics features adjustable foot controls. The Rocket 3 R has mid-mounted controls that are adjustable vertically in two positions while the Rocket 3 GT has three foot forward control positions and an adjustable pillion backrest.

Other rider conveniences include a full-colour TFT-LCD instrument panel, keyless start and an underseat USB socket for charging the rider’s electronics. LED lighting is found throughout including LED DRLs and heated grips are standard equipment.

The Rocket 3 R comes with flatter handlebars for a sporty riding position while the Rocket 3 GT has taller bars for more laid back riding. There are two colour options for the Rocket 3 R Korosi Red and Phantom Black and while Rocket 3 GT comes in Silver Ice/Storm Grey or Phantom Black.