The Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) says it is expecting petrol dealers to be hit as a result of fuel prices possibly dropping by more than 10 sen in the coming March 7-13 week, The Star reports.
While the cheaper fuel is welcomed by the public, petrol dealers would have sell fuel at a loss, according to PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz. He said the association wants to hold discussions with the industry to limit significant price jumps to avoid dealers suffering losses.
“We were hit badly when diesel prices fell by 10 sen two revisions back. For March 6, we anticipate more than a 10 sen drop for all products,” he told the publication.
Khairul Annuar said the previous government administration wanted to limit the price increase quantum in the weekly price update to one to two sen to avoid inflation, but this policy was now in limbo with the new government. He urged prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to either maintain the current pump prices or for price changes to be limited to two sen until a suitable mechanism that benefited all parties is put in place.
He said during the previous administration, there had been discussions for fuel prices to be set monthly and any price changes to limited to one to two sen, and a ceiling and floor price for stable fuel prices were also under consideration.
The current price of RON 97 petrol is RM2.40 per litre, while RON 95 is at its capped price of RM2.08 per litre. Euro 2M diesel is priced at RM2.13 per litre, and Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, is priced at RM2.23 per litre.
Comments
That’s the problem with tongkat business! ALL CACAT AND DO NOT KNOW HOW TO PLAN FOR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT CHANGE! The best is, let the petrol company handle all the station! gain or loss due to price change will be well handle by the petrol company!
Habisla Msia… habisla petrol dealer. Tq Pm…
Untung jam tak cakap
Why should petrol dealers be protected from losses?
When the profit is good i don’t see them requesting the government to lower the price of petrol?
I find hawkers should be protected more than them.
If rugi (or predicted losses), petrol dealers whine and cry like big babies. Ask govt to intervene, help, manipulate market, etc.
When untung berlambak, petrol dealers all quiet like mice, while enjoy driving new mercedes, berjoli oversea, orang gaji, etc.
Only in Malaysia, petrol dealers and its business are guaranteed 100% for profit.
Again, rakyat gets a big capati.
Now, where can I apply to become petrol dealer?
You only make lost if selling old stock of fuel purchased before price drop.
when u make profit, u keep quiet, when you “hear” potential loss, u make noise..
later, rakyat is subsidizing all business..dem
Why we never see this title ‘Petrol Dealers Anticipate Fuel Price Increase. Expect Profits’ ?
You make noise we boycott you more.
Isn’t there already an adjusted margin for the fluctuations? Every time when price goes down complaint..if not capable to run it then just close it down. Let others run the show
That’s your problem, cannot sustain, quit the business
When fuel price increase, harga barang lain pun increase;
When fuel price turun, harga barang lain never turun and petrol dealers whining.
Great, just great!