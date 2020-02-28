Another Friday, and despite the developments that have unfolded in the past week, there is an update to the fuel price for the coming week (February 29 to March 6), with an increase in the price of RON 97 petrol on the cards.
Users of RON 97 will have to pay two sen more for the fuel, which will go for RM2.40 per litre in the coming week. There is no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues to stay at its fixed price ceiling of RM2.08 per litre, as it was last week.
The price of Euro 2M diesel, however, has dropped by one sen to RM2.13 (RM2.14 last week), still below its RM2.18 capped price. This also means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, will be priced at RM2.23 per litre.
The finance ministry said that based on Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) calculations, the government will absorb a total of RM6.12 million to subsidise fuel for the period of February 29 to March 6.
These prices remain effective until March 6, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the eight edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 60th edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.
Comments
I think petrol prices are not as important as stability.
Our lembap politicians cannot even settle the issue of forming a stable Government.
Our ringgit is dropping so fast. 30 years ago, our ringgit is RM1 to SGD1 Singapore dollar.
Today, our Ringgit is 3X less than Singapore dollar.
I think we need to get Singapore to help us with our administration. Looks like we do not know how to run things well.
Does not matter whether BN or PH or whatever. It looks like locals have the inability to do things efficiently.
30 years ringgit can jatuh 300% to the Singapore dollar when both countries Merdeka same time.
Now petrol and car prices will go even higher because both have USD denominators.
On FB, majority blame DAP for everything, when it is really UMNOPAS, PBBM and geng semburit that caused this entire chaos
Totally tumbang terbalik dy, how come one can go up and the other go down? Price of fuel isn’t dependent on supply and demand from market forces so where got such thing one up one down. I hope the next government coming in will really live up to what they promised and don’t go around making fantastic promises just to win our votes. Your government won’t last long as proven the last few days, when you angered the rakyat by showing us excuses and not results.
I hope our regular troll john does not come again this week with his 50 different name dupes to give an impression everybody is angry with the former PH Government.
Well, Malaysia has no more Government because your failed coup did not work out.
Thanks to the greedy BN people, now, we got no Government. Malu lah
Don’t blame others for your failures. Your government didn’t honour all those election pledges which caused the people to reject your government. Reflect on yourself why you failed instead of blaming BN. That is why PH can never be successful even when they had the power.
Greedy people komplot to Coup de etat the Government, tak jadi, sekarang sudah malu.
Petrol is so cheap and yet people complain so much. We should be grateful for our cheap petrol
You do have a point that there are people out there who don’t give a rats ass about petrol prices and just want to drive like nobody’s business. For those people I can definitely imagine earning high salaries would shield them from the suffering faced by majority who needs to work hard or work 2-3 jobs just to scrape by in disappointing New Malaysia.
As above. Oh shits! No longer valid since they had been kicked out. Well good riddance and stay out if they cannot fulfill their promises.
They were not kicked out. They were backstabbed by greedy traitors. And as long as PAS is with BN, you have lost all the minority votes.
In democracy, majority votes wins. Who cares about minority unless you want to be like North Korea. Want?
Syukur lah kerajaan yang prihatin, Ron 95 masih rendah. Tak payah back door gomen, janji kami pinyak murah
Minyak murah di Malaysia. RM2 ringgit seliter.
Singapura adalah RM6 ringgit seliter.
Nampaknya minyak lagi murah dari Singapura.
Kerajaan baik
Saya suka minyak Malaysia. Ada banyak power. Sweet crude memang kuat.
Syukur x 1000. Petrol is still the cheapest in the region. Everyone can afford the petrol, top-up the car fuel tank……go jalan-jalan holiday with whole family. All happy, aman and sejahtera.