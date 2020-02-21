In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 21 February 2020 5:38 pm / 9 comments

It’s once again Friday, when fuel prices are announced, and this time around the fourth week of February sees petrol prices take another hike by two sen, while diesel holds station with prices unchanged from last week.

The Euro 4M grade petrol will be priced at RM2.08 per litre – once again at the capped ceiling rate – while RON 97 petrol goes up by the same margin to RM2.38 per litre. Euro 2M diesel remains unchanged at RM2.14 per litre, holding position four sen below its RM2.18 per litre ceiling price, which means that Euro 5 diesel follows suit with RM2.24 per litre.

As the case has been last week, the government stated that it will continue to maintain the ceiling prices for RON 95 petrol and diesel at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, should global market prices drive fuel prices upwards.

These prices remain effective until February 28, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the seventh edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 59th edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.