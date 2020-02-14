In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 14 February 2020 5:15 pm / 8 comments

It’s Friday, so time again for the weekly fuel price update, and the coming week will see the price of all fuels going up. In the case of RON 95 petrol, went down four sen last week from its capped ceiling price of RM2.08 per litre, it has gone back up by two sen. The Euro 4M-grade fuel will be priced at RM2.06 per litre over the coming February 15 to 21 week. The same goes for RON 97, which goes up by two sen to RM2.36 per litre.

As for Euro 2M diesel, it will be six sen higher than last week, at RM2.14, which is still below its RM2.18 per litre ceiling price. This means that Euro 5 diesel – typically 10 sen more – follows suit and goes up by six sen to RM2.24 per litre.

The finance ministry said that should global crude oil prices rise, the government will continue to maintain the ceiling price of both RON 95 petrol and diesel at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

These prices remain effective until February 21, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the seventh edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 58th edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.