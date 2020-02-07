It’s the usual round of the weekly fuel price update, but there’s good news, and not just for users of RON 97 petrol, because the price of RON 95 and diesel has also dropped for the coming week.
The price of RON 95 petrol, which has been locked at its capped price of RM2.08 per litre for a good while, has gone down by four sen – the now Euro 4M-grade fuel will be priced at RM2.04 per litre over the coming February 8 to 14 week.
The same goes for Euro 2M diesel – it will be 10 sen cheaper at RM2.08 (previously, at a fixed RM2.18 per litre). As such, Euro 5 diesel – typically 10 sen more – follows suit and goes down 10 sen to RM2.18 per litre (previously, RM2.28 per litre).
Finally, RON 97, which goes down by seven sen to RM2.34 per litre from the RM2.41 last week. The finance ministry said that the cheaper fuel has come about as a result of a reduction in global oil prices. It added that should global crude oil prices rise, the government will continue to maintain the ceiling price of both RON 95 petrol and diesel at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.
These prices remain effective until February 14, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the sixth edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 57th edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.
Comments
Where is “cheaper petrol price” guy?
Those who complain about our petrol prices are those that do not know how to live within their means. You just have a normal job ie like kerani but you want to have many wives and 15 children.
Of course your expenses will be very high every month. Your commitments will be so high. No wonder why you find petrol is very expensive.
Keep things simple. Keep your expenses minimum. Keep your commitments low. You will find petrol is very cheap in Malaysia
Thank you gomen for keeping prices low and attractive. I save a lot of money, I can buy a better car for myself now.
But I also advice those who buy new cars, make sure you are stabil and can afford it. Don’t just tembak and buy a Vellfire or a Alphard just to show off to Opah in kampung, then 2 months later cannot afford payment.
This is why we have so many tarik baliks and sambung bayar in Malaysia. Many just tembak and buy but in actual fact they cannot afford the luxury car.
Our petrol can be cheaper if we are more competitive and efficient. Time to give up NAP, NEP and affirmative policy. It is time our country becomes like Singapork where everything is merit based and it is a meritocratic society.
Everyone of the rakyat is the SAME
I don’t know why always the abang abang are the ones complaining petrol is expensip.
It is their own people that run the petrol stations. It is PDAM that is making a big margin from the petrol being sold.
PDAM margin is about 30 sen per liter.
In other countries, although gomen fix the price, the petrol stations compete with each other by lowering their prices (eating into their margin) to promote healthy competitions amongst petrol stations owners.
Here, PDAM members don’t want to reduce a sen despite employing super cheap Bangladeshi labour.
If PDAM is not greedy, they can untung lesser and give rakyat savings.
Waiting for the usual fake news asking RM1.50 mana. Dah bosan lah.
Lets give thanks to coronavirus for this gift of lower fuel prices. We hope this epidemic continues so we can enjoy lower fuel prices and I hope Pakatan can now honour their election promise of RM 1.50 per liter petrol without giving us more excuses.