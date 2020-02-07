In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 7 February 2020 5:06 pm / 7 comments

It’s the usual round of the weekly fuel price update, but there’s good news, and not just for users of RON 97 petrol, because the price of RON 95 and diesel has also dropped for the coming week.

The price of RON 95 petrol, which has been locked at its capped price of RM2.08 per litre for a good while, has gone down by four sen – the now Euro 4M-grade fuel will be priced at RM2.04 per litre over the coming February 8 to 14 week.

The same goes for Euro 2M diesel – it will be 10 sen cheaper at RM2.08 (previously, at a fixed RM2.18 per litre). As such, Euro 5 diesel – typically 10 sen more – follows suit and goes down 10 sen to RM2.18 per litre (previously, RM2.28 per litre).

Finally, RON 97, which goes down by seven sen to RM2.34 per litre from the RM2.41 last week. The finance ministry said that the cheaper fuel has come about as a result of a reduction in global oil prices. It added that should global crude oil prices rise, the government will continue to maintain the ceiling price of both RON 95 petrol and diesel at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

These prices remain effective until February 14, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the sixth edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 57th edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.