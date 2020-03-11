In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 March 2020 4:57 pm / 2 comments

Launched last year, French electric motorcycle (e-bike) outfit Newron is now taking pre-orders for the Newron EV-1, with an initial production run of 12 units. Pricing is estimated to be 60,000 euros (RM288,000) with a refundable deposit of 2,000 euro (RM9,601) needed to secure of the first batch of 12 EV-1s, scheduled for delivery in 2021.

This is also when Newron expects to enter full-scale production of the EV-1 which competes in the high-end e-bike market with players such as the Curtiss Hades, Arc Vector, Sarolea Manx7 and others. However, aside from Curtiss, many other players in the high-end e-bike market seem to have gone silent and it remains to be seen who shall survive the transition from internal combustion to battery.

Using a lithium-ion battery, designed as a barrel shaped container that forms the large part of the EV-1’s chassis, Newron says range is in the order of 300 km in city mode, while highway riding gives up to 220 km. Charging is Type 2, which brings the EV-1’s battery to 80% capacity in 40 minutes when using a DC fast charge station.

The standard on-board charger, rated at 3 kW, takes five hours to bring the EV-1 to full charge. Installing the optional 7 kW charger reduces charging time to 2 hours and 30 minutes on domestic supply with Type 2 plug.

The electric motor, which drives the carbon-fibre rear wheel via shaft drive, produces the equivalent of 100 hp and 240 Nm of torque, with the zero-to-hundred sprint taking under three seconds and top speed limited to 220 km/h. Dubbed a power cruiser by Newron, the EV-1 places the rider 680 mm above the ground and weight is a manageable 220 kg.