In Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 March 2020 1:33 pm / 0 comments

Tan Chong Group’s used car marketplace, MUV (Marketplace for Used Vehicles), has launched muvbid, which it claims is Malaysia’s first and largest self-listing vehicle bidding platform. Through muvbid, car owners get to upload their cars for listing on the platform, thereby allowing other users the opportunity to purchase via online bidding.

Muvbid will facilitate the process by connecting the buyer and seller, whether they be used car dealers or individual consumers. The platform can also be used by corporates organisations and SMEs who are planning on disposing fleet vehicles.

When listing, customers can opt to include a “Buy It Now” price for a quick sale. What’s more, it’s free to list your car on muvbid, but a Puspakom B5 inspection charge of RM140 (mandatory fee) will be deducted from the car’s selling price upon confirmation of a sale.

MUV CEO, Andy Teh said: “In Malaysia, buying and selling a used car is such a troublesome process that most people will just opt for the easy way out by trading in for their next purchase. At MUV, we hope to address this by becoming their facilitator and providing a platform for them to buy and sell their cars with ease, not just to list their cars and wait for potential buyers.”

“With the launch of muvbid, anyone can sell and bid for the car they are interest in anytime, anywhere. Sellers can self-list their cars and potential buyers can then place bids of the price they are willing to pay for the cars.”

“We even conduct free verification inspections on listed cars via MUV Verified if the seller chooses to. The ?MUV Verified badge provides potential buyers the assurance that the said vehicle’s condition has been inspected and verified as per what the seller has declared,” Teh added.





A screenshot of the muvbid platform. Click here to check it out

For sellers who are unable to head to MUV hubs, the company has a mobile verification inspection service that costs RM50 (payable via the website). However, the mobile service is only available in the Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor. It currently has six inspection hubs in Peninsular Malaysia – in Selangor, customers can drop by Seri Kembangan (HQ) and Seksyen 13 PJ. There are three hubs in Penang, and the sixth location is in Johor Jaya.

The company will also help with financing applications if required. Once payment for the car is sorted, MUV will assist with the necessary paperwork such as ownership transfer, Puspakom inspection, road tax, and insurance. For more information on how the buying and selling process works, watch the video tutorial below.



