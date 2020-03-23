In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Danny Tan / 23 March 2020 12:25 pm / 0 comments

Famous Porsche tuner Techart has set up shop in Thailand, which has a very active and sizeable Porsche community. Official distributor B Autohaus is based in central Bangkok and the showroom is located along the capital’s Vibhavadee Rangsit Road.

The Techart Thailand showroom offers a “full-scale check-up and maintenance centre”, body and paint repair, professional detailing as well as after-sales service for the tuner’s German made parts. B Autohaus staff will assist with customisation options and bespoke builds.

Founded in 1987, Techart has been working on Porsches for over 30 years. The outfit – which is based in Leonberg just outside of Stuttgart – offers aerodynamic and exterior styling parts; technical optimisation such as power kits, exhaust systems, wheels and suspension; as well as bespoke interior personalisation made by an in-house saddlery and upholstery shop.

Click to enlarge

The latest Porsche that Techart has worked on is the latest 911, codenamed 992. Seen here, the dressed up 992 comes with “handcrafted interior refinement, intelligent engine power enhancements and emotional exhaust sound upgrades” along with two new forged wheels in the 911’s mixed 20/21-inch set-up. Those wheels are really quite something – click on the above pics to marvel at them. Techart’s rear wing also looks rather um, technical.

The Techart 992 will make an appearance at the 2020 Bangkok International Motorshow, when it happens. Originally scheduled to open on March 25, the annual BIMS show has been postponed to due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Released in late 2018, read all about the latest 992 generation Porsche 911 here. Many are into aerokits these days – yes, even Porsche owners – so Zuffenhausen has come up with its own bodykit for “lesser” versions of the 911 to look more “track”, for those who don’t want to turn to aftermarket tuners.

GALLERY: 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S/4S

