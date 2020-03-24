In Cars, Fiat, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 24 March 2020 5:57 pm / 0 comments

The new, adorable and achingly fashionable Fiat 500 has already been revealed since the start of the month, so why is this development prototype – caught by our spy photographers – still wearing lots of camouflage?

Well, the car that was unveiled was a convertible model (or, to put it more accurately, a regular 500 with a full-length fabric sunroof that incorporates the rear windscreen), whereas this is a hardtop hatchback. That much is clear when you notice the roof antenna, spoiler, large glass rear screen and rear wiper – items that would’ve been in the way of the convertible’s folding roof mechanism.

There’s also a bulge at the leading edge of the roof, which is probably hiding a glass sunroof. Beyond that, the car should retain the 500’s cheeky looks, including the split LED headlights, large smiley lower grille, chrome shoulder strip, recessed door handles and vertical tail lights. The interior with its oval-shaped dashboard, full-width air vents and freestanding centre display should also remain the same.

The mule also sports a “Rumours will be the only noise” sticker, hinting of the car’s electric nature – the hardtop will almost certainly get the convertible’s 118 hp front-mounted motor and 48 kWh battery, giving the cabrio a 320 km range. The lack of a folding sunroof means that the hardtop should be usefully lighter, which would boost range still further. The new 500 will be sold alongside the outgoing petrol and hybrid models.