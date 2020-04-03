In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 3 April 2020 4:45 pm / 1 comment

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced on its social media pages that customers can now book a new Volvo car through a dedicated page on its official website.

The process is rather straightforward and similar to a normal registration of interest, where all you need to do is pick your preferred Volvo model and fill in a form. From there, a dealer will get in touch with you to guide you through the steps that follow. According to VCM, customers will take delivery of their booked vehicles by May 31, 2020.

As an added bonus, the company is offering a complimentary Polestar Optimisation package worth RM5,250 when you book a Volvo car by April 30, 2020. This deal is exclusive to bookings made online with the exception of the XC60 T5 Momentum and is subject to stock availability as well as terms and conditions.

The Polestar Optimisation package improves the powertrain in terms of five aspects, including throttle response, off-throttle response, gearshift speed, gearshift precision gear hold, and engine performance.

The last item sees an increase in output (more horsepower and torque) from the Drive-E powertrains used in Volvo models, including the S60 T8, S90 T8 and T5, XC40 T5, XC60 T8, XC90 T5 and T8, and the V40 T5.