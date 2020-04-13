In Alfa Romeo, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2020 12:16 pm / 0 comments

The Alfa Romeo line-up currently consists of a few performance-focused models, including Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia and Stelvio, with the former also offered in GTA and GTAm guises.

Unfortunately, it looks like the company’s upcoming compact crossover, the Tonale, will not be offered in Quadrifoglio guise to expand the range, according to a report from Autoblog’s Italian sister site (Autoblog.it).

This comes as Alfa Romeo is rethinking its commercial objects to attract “premium customers who love Italian design and an efficient product,” and boost profitability within the FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).

For now, the Tonale has yet to make its debut but is expected to be introduced later in the year, with production to start in early 2021. The crossover, which will be positioned below the larger Stelvio competes against others in the segment like the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X2, which have performance versions.

The Italian carmaker is banking on buyers to appreciate low fuel consumption (and Italian styling) over outright performance, hence its decision. On a related note, the Tonale is said to features a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that puts out up to 330 hp.

Design-wise, Alfa Romeo has yet to provide official photos of the Tonale in its production form but it will closely mimic the similarly named concept that was shown at last year’s Geneva Motor Show. This has been confirmed according to leaked photos (above) posted on Autopareri’s forum, which show the crossover completely undisguised.

