13 April 2020

With the movement control order (MCO) in place, taxi and ride hailing services have seen a dramatic reduction in demand, and it looks to stay that way following an extension announced by the Malaysian prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

But with more people staying home, the demand for delivery services has skyrocketed. With that, PICKnGO, a taxi hailing firm, has just announced that its app users can now benefit from its new delivery service. This turns the company’s fleet of taxi drivers – some 10,000 of them – into delivery partners, helping business owners and customers deliver goods or groceries.

“The delivery service also creates an additional avenue for taxi drivers to earn a living in these challenging times,” the company said in a statement, adding that the RM600 government handout wouldn’t be adequate for them to last through April 28.

All a customer needs to do is simply download the app (available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store), book a ride, and leave specific remarks within the “message” section of the app. Company executive director Valerie Chan said: “We are also concerned over the widespread transmission of Covid-19 and have advised all our drivers to take additional precautions by wearing face mask while on duty and have hand sanitisers in their vehicles. We also urge passengers to wear a mask while riding in the taxi.”

Contactless payments are encouraged to reduce any physical contact, and customers can make use of the cashless payment system through the app. PICKnGO is currently available in the Klang Valley, Perak, Malacca, Johor, and Penang.