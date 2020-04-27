In Cars, International News, Opel, Vauxhall / By Mick Chan / 27 April 2020 3:03 pm / 0 comments

The Opel/Vauxhall B-segment SUV that is the Mokka X will drop the ‘X’ suffix to be known simply as the Mokka, the company has revealed in a teaser image and video. This forthcoming model will feature a fully electric variant right from the outset, joining the range of internal combustion-engined versions when the new-generation Mokka makes its debut.

The forthcoming Mokka will share its foundations with the DS3 Crossback and the Peugeot 2008, which are both underpinned by the CMP (Common Modular Platform), and will therefore most likely share their powertrains for both internal combustion and fully electric propulsion, and will be built in France alongside its French platform sibling, according to our spy source.

By extension, the fully electric Mokka will likely also make use of the electric powertrain from the DS3 Crossback E-Tense, which employs a 136 PS/260 Nm electric motor fed by a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery located beneath the vehicle’s floor. For reference, the E-Tense reaches a full charge via an 11 kW AC wallbox in five hours, or 80% charge in 30 minutes when plugged into a 100 kW DC fast charger.

Should the full-EV Mokka carry over the electric drivetrain from the DS3 Crossback E-Tense, it should likely also mirror that model’s WLTP-rated 300 km range, or 450 km on the NEDC test cycle. The E-Tense does the 0-50 km/h and 0-100 km/h benchmark runs in 3.3 seconds and 8.7 seconds, respectively.

As for internal combustion engines in the DS3 Crossback, and therefore likely to be offered on the Mokka, 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrols are available in 100 PS, 130 PS and 155 PS forms, while the diesel line-up is comprised of 1.5 litre units in 100 PS and 130 PS guises. Available transmission options on the DS3 Crossback include an eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual, with all-wheel-drive also offered.

Platform commonalities with the DS3 Crossback and the Peugeot 2008 should also bring the latest in advanced driving assistance to enable semi-autonomous driving. Level 2 self-driving is offered on the DS3 Crossback and 2008 courtesy of Drive Assist.

This incorporates lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, autonomous emergency braking with day and night pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition, Park Assist and a driver warning alert if the system finds the driver needs a rest. For now, the upcoming Opel/Vauxhall Mokka is slated for debut late this year.