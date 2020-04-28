In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 April 2020 9:35 pm / 0 comments

BMW dealer Auto Bavaria has announced that it has resumed service centre operations during the movement control order (MCO). It said that operations began last week following approval from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI).

The company says that all its service centres that are operating are working on a contactless car drop-off appointment basis only. Available service centres and their operating hours are:

Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara (Monday-Friday, 9am to 4pm; Saturday, 9am to 12.30pm)

Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur (Monday-Friday, 9am to 4pm)

Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi (Monday-Friday, 9am to 4pm)

Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru (Monday-Friday, 9am to 4pm)

Auto Bavaria Penang (Monday and Thursday, 8am to 5pm)

To make an appointment, call the Auto Bavaria Customer Careline at 1-300-133 338.