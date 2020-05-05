In Cars / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2020 5:11 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini has resumed vehicle production at its facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese as of May 4, in accordance with the Italian government’s decree dated April 26. The carmaker had previously suspended vehicle production on March 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but partially reopened certain departments to produce medical equipment for frontliners in the country.

“We are ready to restart with great energy, but also with strict protocols for safeguarding what is most precious to us: the safety of our people. This priority is why we were the first Italian automotive company to close and continues to be our guiding principle for a well-reasoned and safe recovery, because we still have not won the battle against Covid-19,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“We will constantly monitor the contagion’s evolution and be ready to adjust our protocols in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Italian government and the Emilia-Romagna region, which we would like to thank for their support during this sensitive phase,” he added.

The resumption of production isn’t the only thing announced by the carmaker, as it will also unveil a new car virtually on May 7. Details about the new model were not provided at the time, although some reports indicate that we could be looking at the rumoured Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato, which is based on the 640 PS (631 hp) Huracan Performante, but with weight savings of as much as 150 kg and additional aero upgrades from the race car.

Another possibility is a convertible Spyder version of the Huracan Evo RWD to join the existing rear-wheel drive coupe, or even a plug-in hybrid variant of the Urus to further broaden the appeal of the SUV and attract even more customers.

The carmaker has previously teased an 830 hp track machine developed by Squadra Corse, although the limited-edition model is only slated to debut in the summer (June to August) this year. A successor to the near-decade-old Aventador is even more unlikely, as that appears to have been delayed to 2024.