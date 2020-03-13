In International News, Lamborghini / By Mick Chan / 13 March 2020 11:26 am / 2 comments

Lamborghini will stop production for nearly two weeks until March 25 due the the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped Italy, the Italian supercar maker has said in a statement. All of the marque’s vehicles are manufactured at its facility in Bologna, northern Italy.

“This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus,” said chairman and CEO of Lamborghini Stefano Domenicali. The company will continue to monitor the situation in order to resume production at ‘the right moment’, he added.

In contrast, fellow Italian sports car maker Ferrari has confirmed that its Maranello factory will continue operations despite strict quarantine measures by the Italian government. A new law has been enacted in areas most affected by the Covid-19 virus, but the law doesn’t prohibit individuals from working. In a statement, Ferrari claims to have set in motion all necessary measures for its employees to work in “the best possible conditions,” although this is also subject to the carmaker’s supply chain.

“Our supply chain is still in place and we’re carefully monitoring supplies. We don’t see any short-term problems. It helps that we don’t sell based on availability but based on our order book. That helps us to manage future production,” said Ferrari commercial chief Enrico Galliera according to Autocar.

The Maranello-based company has however said that it remains in constant discussion with the authorities, and is ready to adapt measures as the situation evolves.